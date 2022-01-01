Summit House Restaurant & Bar

Go
Enjoy Summit House at home. Order today for convenient curbside pickup tomorrow from 4pm - 5:30pm. Meals are served cold and are meant to be reheated. Detailed heating instructions are provided.

395 Springfield Avenue

Popular Items

Old Fashioned To Go$18.00
(2+ servings) Joining the R2D ranks, by popular demand, is our Old Fashioned. No more mixing, dashing, or stirring! Stop on by and grab our OF mixed with Redemption Bourbon, Demerara, Angostura and Orange bitters!
Mexican Daisy To Go$16.00
(2 servings) no more shaking or measuring. Grab your favorite Summit House Cocktail made with bartenders choice, Cimarron Blanco Tequila, house made hibiscus syrup, and fresh lime juice. Just twist open and enjoy! Cheers! *Does not include Daisy Salt*
Cosmopolitan To Go$18.00
(2 servings) Now available in our R2D line is the Cosmopolitan. Using Prairie’s Organic Vodka and infusing it with citrus in house, adding Cointreau, cranberry and fresh lime juice you have the perfect cosmo!
Side: Kid-Friendly Mac + Cheese$15.00
Prime Rib Dinner (Serves 1 Person)$67.00
(Serves 1) Dinner includes slow-roasted 12 oz. Boneless Prime Rib served with Salt Roasted Baked Yukon Potato with a Grilled Radicchio and Romaine Salad with Whipped Feta.
Side of Horseradish Cream.
*Gluten-Free*
Old Woody To Go$20.00
(2+ servings) This Summit House OG cocktail is now available via our ready to drink offerings. Featuring Evan Williams Single Barrel, Lunazul Anejo Tequila, Chartreuse Yellow, a house made spiced maple syrup, cherry vanilla bark bitters, and angostura bitters. A single bottle contains 1.5 servings.
Personal Pot Pie (Serves 1)$15.00
Guinness braised beef, carrots, celery, onion, thyme, rosemary, house-made flaky pie crust
Side: Burrata$12.00
Burrata with Toy Box Tomatoes, Red Pearl Onions, Shishitos and Wild Arugula (Gluten-Free)
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.00
with House-made Honey Mustard
Side: Roasted Broccoli$15.00
Roasted Broccoli with Caramelized Cippolini Onions, Caesar Dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano and Toasted Panko
Location

395 Springfield Avenue

Summit NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
