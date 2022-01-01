Sumner restaurants you'll love
Must-try Sumner restaurants
More about Farrelli's Pizza - Sumner
PIZZA
Farrelli's Pizza - Sumner
15007 Main St E, Sumner
|Popular items
|Entrée Chicken Raspberry Pecan
|$15.99
Spring greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, craisins, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, red apple wedges and raspberry vinaigrette.
|Entrée Mama's Signature
|$16.99
Fresh romaine, roasted chicken breast, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, croutons, provolone, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, fresh roma tomatoes and Mama’s blend of Caesar and balsamic dressings.