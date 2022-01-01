Go
Sumo Japanese Restaurant

SUSHI

1714 Newbury Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$1.50
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$7.50
Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Crunch Roll$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
Spicy Tuna Roll$4.25
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Yellowtail Sushi$3.95
Hamachi
Avocado Roll$4.25
California Roll$4.25
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1714 Newbury Rd

Newbury Park CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
