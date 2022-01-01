Sumter restaurants you'll love

Must-try Sumter restaurants

What The Food Truck image

 

What The Food Truck

Sumter, Sumter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$11.99
Fried Cod sandwich served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with a homemade tarter sauce, shredded lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.
Fried Pickles$4.99
Hand breaded fried pickles served with a side of ranch.
Bacon Chz Fries$9.99
Large portion of seasoned fries topped with bacon and a homemade cheese sauce and melted shredded cheese.
More about What The Food Truck
Brubaker's Café and Bakery image

 

Brubaker's Café and Bakery

13 N Main Street, Sumter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
White Mocha$4.75
Latte with white mocha sauce. Topped with whipped cream.
Fireside Latte$5.25
Latte with hazelnut, toasted marshmallow*, and vanilla*
*Made in house
Sconewich$5.25
Egg, cheddar, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served on a scone.
More about Brubaker's Café and Bakery
Carolina Crab House - Sumter image

 

Carolina Crab House - Sumter

1121 Broad Street, Sumter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp$44.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Low Country Boil$29.95
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Fried Shrimp Basket (10)$12.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Sumter
Eggs Up Grill image

 

Eggs Up Grill

105 E WESMARK BLVD., SUMTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
The Restaurant at Second Mill image

 

The Restaurant at Second Mill

2390 Broad St., Sumter

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Restaurant at Second Mill

