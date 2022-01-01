Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sumter

Go
Sumter restaurants
Toast

Sumter restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

What The Food Truck

Sumter, Sumter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
WTF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken sandwich served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with any of our WTF toppings. Served with a side of fries.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in a wet Nashville hot seasoning served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch. Served with a side of fries.
WTF Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Seasoned, breaded, and fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with any of our WTF toppings.
More about What The Food Truck
Brubaker's Café and Bakery image

 

Brubaker's Café and Bakery

13 N Main Street, Sumter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
More about Brubaker's Café and Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Sumter

Sweet Potato Fries

Muffins

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Sumter to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston