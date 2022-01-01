Chicken sandwiches in Sumter
Sumter restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about What The Food Truck
What The Food Truck
Sumter, Sumter
|WTF Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken sandwich served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with any of our WTF toppings. Served with a side of fries.
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in a wet Nashville hot seasoning served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch. Served with a side of fries.
|WTF Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Seasoned, breaded, and fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with any of our WTF toppings.