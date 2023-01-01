Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Sumter
/
Sumter
/
French Fries
Sumter restaurants that serve french fries
What The Food Truck - Sumter Mall 5-7pm
Sumter, Sumter
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.00
Seasoned French Fries
More about What The Food Truck - Sumter Mall 5-7pm
Leo's Wings - 1961 McCrays Mill Rd
1961 McCrays Mill Rd, Sumter
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.95
More about Leo's Wings - 1961 McCrays Mill Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Sumter
Chicken Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
Fried Pickles
Cake
More near Sumter to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.7
(31 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(10 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(167 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(708 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston