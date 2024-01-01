Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Sumter

Sumter restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sumter
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Sumter restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

What The Food Truck - Thurs 930 N Lafayette 11-2pm

Sumter, Sumter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in a wet Nashville hot seasoning served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch. Served with a side of fries.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$12.99
A hand breaded and fried cube steak sandwich topped with fried onions and a sour cream and chives mashed potato aioli. Served with a side of seasoned French fries.
WTF Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned, breaded, and fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of fries. Can add any WTF toppings for an upcharge.
More about What The Food Truck - Thurs 930 N Lafayette 11-2pm
Main pic

 

Leo's Wings - 1961 McCrays Mill Rd

1961 McCrays Mill Rd, Sumter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Leo's Wings - 1961 McCrays Mill Rd

