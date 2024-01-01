Fried chicken sandwiches in Sumter
Sumter restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
What The Food Truck - Thurs 930 N Lafayette 11-2pm
Sumter, Sumter
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in a wet Nashville hot seasoning served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch. Served with a side of fries.
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$12.99
A hand breaded and fried cube steak sandwich topped with fried onions and a sour cream and chives mashed potato aioli. Served with a side of seasoned French fries.
|WTF Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Seasoned, breaded, and fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of fries. Can add any WTF toppings for an upcharge.