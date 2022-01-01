Muffins in Sumter

Go
Sumter restaurants
Toast

Sumter restaurants that serve muffins

Brubaker's Café and Bakery image

 

Brubaker's Café and Bakery

13 N Main Street, Sumter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brewed Coffee$2.75
Fresh and locally roasted.
Turkey Cheddar$6.75
Fresh roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.
Ham & Swiss$6.75
Smoked ham, swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.
More about Brubaker's Café and Bakery
Eggs Up Grill image

 

Eggs Up Grill

105 E WESMARK BLVD., SUMTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Map

More near Sumter to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ladson

No reviews yet

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston