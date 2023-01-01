Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Sumter

Sumter restaurants
Sumter restaurants that serve pork chops

The Restaurant at Second Mill image

 

The Restaurant at Second Mill

2390 Broad St., Sumter

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED PORK CHOP$4.00
More about The Restaurant at Second Mill
Item pic

 

What The Food Truck - Food Truck Fest 416 Broad St. Camden 3-6:30pm

Sumter, Sumter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Chop Sandwich$13.99
Boneless fried pork chop served on a toasted Brioche bun, topped with crispy fried onions and a Crown Apple Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with a side of fries.
More about What The Food Truck - Food Truck Fest 416 Broad St. Camden 3-6:30pm

