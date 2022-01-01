Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Sumter
/
Sumter
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sumter restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
What The Food Truck
Sumter, Sumter
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99
Fried sweet potato fries seasoned and drizzled with honey.
More about What The Food Truck
Carolina Crab House - Sumter
1121 Broad Street, Sumter
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.50
More about Carolina Crab House - Sumter
Browse other tasty dishes in Sumter
Muffins
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near Sumter to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(516 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston