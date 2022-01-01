Go
Sun and Surf

265 Long Beach

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Haddock Sandwich$16.00
Homemade beer battered and fried haddock filet and lettuce served on a toast bulkie roll.
Fried Chicken Tenders$12.00
Breaded and fried chicken tenders (5) served with BBQ sauce and french fries
Haddock & Chips$23.00
Two homemade beer battered and fried haddock filets.
Clam Chowder$8.00
8oz New England style clam chowder
Surf Burger$14.00
Angus beef hamburger, served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
Maine lobster knuckle and claw meat, mayonnaise, celery, and lettuce served on a toasted brioche bun.
Seafood Chowder$9.00
8oz New England style seafood chowder with clams, haddock, shrimp, scallop, and bacon
Baked Stuffed Haddock$26.00
Baked haddock topped with shrimp and scallop stuffing and hollandaise sauce
Broiled Haddock$23.00
Fresh Maine haddock, lemon-wine butter sauce, sherried bread crumbs
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Location

265 Long Beach

YORK BEACH ME

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
