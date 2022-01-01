Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sun City restaurants you'll love

Sun City restaurants
  • Sun City

Sun City's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Bars & lounges
Must-try Sun City restaurants

Sports Stop Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sports Stop Pub & Grill

31586 Railroad Canyon Rd, Canyon Lake

Avg 4.3 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Salad$4.50
Roasted Artichoke$13.00
Wings$10.50
More about Sports Stop Pub & Grill
Provecho Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Provecho Grill

26862 Cherry Hills Blvd., Menifee

Avg 4.7 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHILE RELLENO ENTREE$15.50
Poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, jack & cheddar cheese egg battered topped with ranchero sauce served with beans & rice
CHIPS & SALSA PERSONAL BAG$2.50
Small personalized bag of chips with 4oz of house salsa
More about Provecho Grill
Ponderosa Bar & Grill image

GRILL • STEAKS

Ponderosa Bar & Grill

27126 Shadel Rd, Menifee

Avg 3.9 (556 reviews)
More about Ponderosa Bar & Grill
