Go
Toast

Sun Cuisines

Exceptionally Authentic Delicious Burmese and Thai Cuisines!
Our Menu is 100% MSG Free * Available V= Vegan * GF=Gluten Free ** Please let us know how hot or mild you would like us to prepare for you ** *Veg order include tofu, broccoli, napa, carrot *

SUSHI

1989 Niagara St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)

Popular Items

General Tso's Chicken$16.00
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce
Mango Roll$7.50
V/GF: Mango, avocado, sweet potato & sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
Spring Roll - Fresh$7.50
V/GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chilis auce and peanut sauce
Pad Thai$15.00
GF/V Available: Famous Thai stir fried noodles with bean sprouts, garlic, green onions, eggs, carrots & peanuts. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
Steamed Dumpling$5.00
Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce
Spring Roll - Fried$5.00
V/Not GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chilli sauce
Grand Avocado Roll$9.99
V: Our Signature Roll / Mango, sweet potato, cucumber, red pepper, sweet soy sauce, avocado slices rolled with a mango puree wrap
Burmese Flat Wide Noodle (Kat Kyay Kite)$15.00
Spicy / Popular / Traditional Southern Burmese flat wide noodle with hot and sour sauce, scallions, garlic, vatana bean & bean sprout. With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
Miso Traditional Japanese Soup$3.00
Seaweed, tofu, scallions and our homemade broth
Thai Basil Fried Rice$15.00
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1989 Niagara St

Buffalo NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Asher's Fresh Market & Cafe - Blackrock 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thin Man | Tappo Pizza

No reviews yet

Serving wood-fired pizzas and more for Thin Man Brewery's Barrel Room.

Tappo Day Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waxlight Bar à Vin

No reviews yet

Now offering same day ordering and pick up! Ordering is available everyday for same day pickup, up until 7:30pm.
Thank you for your support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston