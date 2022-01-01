Sun Cuisines

Go
Exceptionally Authentic Delicious Burmese and Thai Cuisines! Our Menu is 100% MSG Free * Available V= Vegan * GF=Gluten Free ** Please let us know how hot or mild you would like us to prepare for you ** *Veg order include tofu, broccoli, napa, carrot *

Popular Items

Steamed Dumpling$5.00
Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce
Sesame Chicken$14.50
Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, sesame seeds & sweet sesame sauce
Thai Basil Fried Rice$11.99
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves.
Pad Thai$11.99
GF/V Available: Famous Thai stir fried noodles with bean sprouts, garlic, green onions, eggs, carrots & peanuts.
Mango Roll$7.50
V/GF: Mango, avocado, sweet potato & sweet chili sauce rolled with a mango puree wrap
Burmese Flat Wide Noodle (Kat Kyay Kite)$11.99
Spicy / Popular / Traditional Southern Burmese flat wide noodle with hot and sour sauce, scallions, garlic, vatana bean & bean sprout.
General Tso's Chicken$16.00
Popular / Homemade crispy chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, chili & famous General Tso's sauce
Fresh Spring Roll$7.50
V/GF: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with peanut sauce.
Pad See U$11.99
Thai flat wide rice noodles with a sweet soy sauce , broccoli, napa, mushrooms, red pepper and basil leaves.
Fried Spring Roll$5.00
V: Homemade spring rolls with vegetables and/or choice of meat served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
Location

5759 Main Street

Williamsville NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
