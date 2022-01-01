Sun Prairie bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Sun Prairie
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buck & Honey's Restaurant
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Popular items
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$25.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable
|Sassy Curds
|$9.00
Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds
|Chipotle Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers and topped with shaved parmesan cheese
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Popular items
|20 Smoked Bone-In Wings
|$25.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
|14" Create-Your-Own Pizza
|$13.99
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
More about Wiscow Sun Prairie
Wiscow Sun Prairie
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Mac
|$12.29
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs.
|14" Deluxe Pizza
|$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
|5 Smoked Bone-In Wings
|$8.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
GRILL
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie
|Popular items
|Louisiana Spicy Strips
|$11.50
Fresh cut chicken breasts seasoned with spicy cajun seasoning before being dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|The Cowboy
|$14.50
The Rock’s specialty burger topped with Pepper Jack and extra sharp cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, roasted jalapeños, sliced avocado, grilled red onions and spicy chipotle ranch on a brioche bun accompanied with a garnish of deep fried banana peppers.
|Beer Battered Cod
|$11.99
Our specialty batter using only the finest, New Glarus Spotted Cow Beer. Fried to a golden perfection. Served with a side of coleslaw, hawaiian sweet roll, tarter sauce and lemon wedge and your choice of sides.