Sun Prairie bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Sun Prairie

Buck & Honey's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cedar Plank Salmon$25.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable
Sassy Curds$9.00
Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$18.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers and topped with shaved parmesan cheese
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
Monk's Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
20 Smoked Bone-In Wings$25.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza$13.99
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Wiscow Sun Prairie image

 

Wiscow Sun Prairie

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Mac$12.29
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs.
14" Deluxe Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
5 Smoked Bone-In Wings$8.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
More about Wiscow Sun Prairie
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille image

GRILL

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Louisiana Spicy Strips$11.50
Fresh cut chicken breasts seasoned with spicy cajun seasoning before being dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Cowboy$14.50
The Rock’s specialty burger topped with Pepper Jack and extra sharp cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, roasted jalapeños, sliced avocado, grilled red onions and spicy chipotle ranch on a brioche bun accompanied with a garnish of deep fried banana peppers.
Beer Battered Cod$11.99
Our specialty batter using only the finest, New Glarus Spotted Cow Beer. Fried to a golden perfection. Served with a side of coleslaw, hawaiian sweet roll, tarter sauce and lemon wedge and your choice of sides.
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

