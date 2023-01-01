Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Choc Cake$7.00
Better than Chocolate Cake$7.00
Crab Cakes$18.00
Real lump crab meat served with remoulade sauce and SuperCharge microgreens
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Velvet Delight Cake$5.99
Red velvet cake layers stacked four high, spread with deep chocolate truffle filling, then filled and frosted with tangy cream cheese icing with a few dollops of whipped topping.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie

