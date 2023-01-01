Cake in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve cake
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Flourless Choc Cake
|$7.00
|Better than Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
Real lump crab meat served with remoulade sauce and SuperCharge microgreens
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Red Velvet Delight Cake
|$5.99
Red velvet cake layers stacked four high, spread with deep chocolate truffle filling, then filled and frosted with tangy cream cheese icing with a few dollops of whipped topping.