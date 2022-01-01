Chicken pizza in
Sun Prairie
/
Sun Prairie
/
Chicken Pizza
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve chicken pizza
0 restaurants available. Please broaden your search to have better results.
Browse other tasty dishes in Sun Prairie
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Ravioli
Fried Ravioli
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Boneless Wings
More near Sun Prairie to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Middleton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Oregon
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Sauk City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
De Forest
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Waunakee
No reviews yet
Edgerton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 3.6
(8 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston