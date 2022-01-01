Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
grilled or fried Buffalo chicken served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions,
pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Honey's Chicken Salad$16.00
Chicken, red onions, organic apples, raisins, candied walnuts and mixed greens served with a light honey mustard dressing
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Chef Salad$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh greens with red onion, fresh avocado, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our marinated grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tri-colored tortilla strips. Served with spicy ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

