Chicken salad in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve chicken salad
Buck & Honey's Restaurant
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
grilled or fried Buffalo chicken served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions,
pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips. Served with a dressing of your choice.
|Honey's Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chicken, red onions, organic apples, raisins, candied walnuts and mixed greens served with a light honey mustard dressing
Monk's Bar and Grill
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Crispy Chicken Chef Salad
|$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh greens with red onion, fresh avocado, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our marinated grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tri-colored tortilla strips. Served with spicy ranch dressing.