Chicken wraps in Sun Prairie

Buck & Honey's Restaurant
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, pepper jack cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese and grilled chicken tossed with caesar dressing in a wheat tortilla
|Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$16.00
Boston bibb lettuce, diced chicken tossed in a Thai ginger sauce, veggie and sauce
accompaniments
Monk's Bar and Grill
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.