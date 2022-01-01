Chicken wraps in Sun Prairie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buck & Honey's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, pepper jack cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese and grilled chicken tossed with caesar dressing in a wheat tortilla
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Boston bibb lettuce, diced chicken tossed in a Thai ginger sauce, veggie and sauce
accompaniments
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
Chicken Tender Wrap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Item pic

GRILL

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.50
Honey Dijon chicken breast topped cheddar cheese, sliced avocado and peppercorn ranch on a brioche bun. Sliced tomato and lettuce on the side. (Available in a wrap).
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

