Chili in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve chili
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.29
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Half
|$7.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full
|$10.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.