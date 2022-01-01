Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$6.29
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Half$7.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full$10.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille image

GRILL

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$0.00
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

