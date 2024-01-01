Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants that serve coleslaw

Monk's Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Coleslaw$3.49
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
Consumer pic

 

Varsity Bar & Grill

1205 W Main St, Sun Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.75
Homemade coleslaw.
More about Varsity Bar & Grill

