Crispy chicken in Sun Prairie

GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
With Monk’s signature pickles and classic
mayo.
|Crispy Chicken Chef Salad
|$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese
|$13.49
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.
GRILL
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Fresh chicken breast seasoned with spicy cajun seasoning before being dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. It is then topped with sliced tomatoes and iceberg lettuce on a brioche bun.
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich
|$14.50
Fresh chicken breast dipped in our signature batter and fried to golden perfection. It is then topped with Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado ranch on a brioche bun.