Crispy chicken in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Toast

Sun Prairie restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
With Monk’s signature pickles and classic
mayo.
Crispy Chicken Chef Salad$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese$13.49
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Item pic

GRILL

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fresh chicken breast seasoned with spicy cajun seasoning before being dipped in our signature batter and fried to perfection. It is then topped with sliced tomatoes and iceberg lettuce on a brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich$14.50
Fresh chicken breast dipped in our signature batter and fried to golden perfection. It is then topped with Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado ranch on a brioche bun.
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

