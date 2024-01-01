Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Toast

Sun Prairie restaurants that serve french toast

Buck & Honey's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids French Toast$12.00
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
Consumer pic

 

Golden Nest - Prairie Lakes Drive

2812 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant French Toast$14.00
Tender Croissants dipped in Custard like batter grilled Golden Brown topped with Fresh Berries and served with Whipped Butter and Maple Syrup
Stuffed French Toast$14.00
Cheesecake stuffed Brioche French Toast with fresh Strawberries or Blueberries
2pc Brioche French Toast$9.00
More about Golden Nest - Prairie Lakes Drive

