Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Sun Prairie

Go
Sun Prairie restaurants
Toast

Sun Prairie restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Buck & Honey's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.00
Hearts of romaine tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing with croutons, parmesan cheese and polenta wedges
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Waldorf Salad$15.99
Crisp greens with diced celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, red grapes and red onion – topped with sliced apples and grilled chicken. Served with house-made Waldorf dressing.
Red, White and Blue Salad$14.99
Fresh greens with strawberries and blueberries, walnuts, feta cheese then topped with a grilled chicken breast - Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie

Browse other tasty dishes in Sun Prairie

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Bleu Burgers

Grilled Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Pies

Map

More near Sun Prairie to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston