Grilled chicken salad in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Hearts of romaine tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing with croutons, parmesan cheese and polenta wedges
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Grilled Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$15.99
Crisp greens with diced celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, red grapes and red onion – topped with sliced apples and grilled chicken. Served with house-made Waldorf dressing.
|Red, White and Blue Salad
|$14.99
Fresh greens with strawberries and blueberries, walnuts, feta cheese then topped with a grilled chicken breast - Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.