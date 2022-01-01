Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve nachos

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deluxe Nachos$8.99
Crisp tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, red onion, tomato, jalapenos and black olives with sides of fresh salsa and sour cream.
Kids Nachos$5.99
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
GRILL

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deluxe Nachos$12.00
Freshly fried yellow tortilla chips covered with melted cheddar cheese, black olives, green onions, pico de gallo, jalapenos and topped with shredded cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Choose from mexi-cali chicken or
nacho beef (Upgrade to pulled pork for $1 more).
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
Milio's

407 W Main Street, Sun Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Doritos® Nacho Cheese$1.79
More about Milio's

