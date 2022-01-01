Nachos in Sun Prairie
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Deluxe Nachos
|$8.99
Crisp tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, red onion, tomato, jalapenos and black olives with sides of fresh salsa and sour cream.
|Kids Nachos
|$5.99
GRILL
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie
|Deluxe Nachos
|$12.00
Freshly fried yellow tortilla chips covered with melted cheddar cheese, black olives, green onions, pico de gallo, jalapenos and topped with shredded cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Choose from mexi-cali chicken or
nacho beef (Upgrade to pulled pork for $1 more).