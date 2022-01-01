Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants that serve pies

Buck & Honey's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$7.00
homemade apple pie served warm
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
Monk's Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
A smooth layer of milk chocolate and peanut butter mousse atop a crunchy cookie crust with a chocolate glaze, peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

