Salmon in Sun Prairie
Buck & Honey's Restaurant
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$25.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable
|LB Salmon
|$17.00
served with capers and two sides.
|Grilled Salmon & Blueberries Salad
|$22.00
Grilled hickory and molasses salmon over baby arugula , spring mix and microgreens with mango, mandarin oranges, blueberries, red pepper, candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette