Salmon in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon$25.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable
LB Salmon$17.00
served with capers and two sides.
Grilled Salmon & Blueberries Salad$22.00
Grilled hickory and molasses salmon over baby arugula , spring mix and microgreens with mango, mandarin oranges, blueberries, red pepper, candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sicilian Salmon Sandwich$14.99
Grilled salmon on a toasted gourmet bun with garlic mayo, lettuce, red onion, housemade bruschetta, a drizzle of balsamic and Parmesan cheese.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

