Sweet potato fries in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.29
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
GRILL

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Seasoned Fries. Crispy sweet potatoes are lightly seasoned with a distinctive blend of sea salt, garlic, onion, and a special mixture of chili, black, and red pepper to surprise and delight even the most passionate sweet potato fan.
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

