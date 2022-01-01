Tacos in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve tacos
Buck & Honey's Restaurant
804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos.
|$19.00
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$23.00
firecracker shrimp topped with napa cabbage that is tossed in chili lime vinaigrette, placed in 50% corn 50% flour tortillas finished chipotle mayo, served with one side
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
grilled tilapia, pico, chipotle sour cream, Napa cabbage and chili lime vinaigrette on two, 50% corn 50% flour tortillas, served with one side
Monk's Bar and Grill
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE
|Monk's Taco Salad
|$12.49
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Street Tacos
|$13.99
Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos