Tacos in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie restaurants
Sun Prairie restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buck & Honey's Restaurant

804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.5 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos.$19.00
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$23.00
firecracker shrimp topped with napa cabbage that is tossed in chili lime vinaigrette, placed in 50% corn 50% flour tortillas finished chipotle mayo, served with one side
Fish Tacos$16.00
grilled tilapia, pico, chipotle sour cream, Napa cabbage and chili lime vinaigrette on two, 50% corn 50% flour tortillas, served with one side
More about Buck & Honey's Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Monk's Taco Salad$12.49
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken with tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar cheese and tri-colored tortilla strips on fresh greens. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Street Tacos$13.99
Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille image

GRILL

The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

920 W. Main St, Sun Prairie

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$12.00
More about The Rock Sports Bar and Grille

