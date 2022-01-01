Sun Up Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107
Mooresville NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hello Mẹ
Come in and enjoy!
Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi
Local place, Great Food, Friendly Service!
Big Bitez
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
At Clean Juice we only serve healthy products. Not just some of the time. Not when we can. All of the time. We love what we do, whom we do it with, and why we do it. We make it easy to choose organic and get a truly healthy product. Stop by today at your nearest clean juice bar for a healthy juice, a protein smoothie or an acai bowl and see what a difference choosing healthy makes!