Sun Valley restaurants you'll love

Sun Valley restaurants
Sun Valley's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Must-try Sun Valley restaurants

Zest Grill House image

WRAPS • SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zest Grill House

8823 Sunland Blvd, Sun Valley

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#15 Beef Shawarma Wrap$9.49
Ground steak, tomatoes, spiced onions, wrapped in a freshly baked pita bread.
# 10 Lule Kabob$15.99
Ground steak, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.
# 16 Chicken Kabob Wrap$9.49
Marinated thigh meat with Mediterranean spices,lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, garlic sauce.
More about Zest Grill House
Daniel's Tacos - Vineland image

TACOS

Daniel's Tacos - Vineland

7956 Vineland Ave, Sun Valley

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asada Fries$13.99
Fried to a golden crisp, topped with shredded cheddar, Monterrey jack cheese, choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Classic Burrito$7.99
A classic: flour tortilla with rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat.
More about Daniel's Tacos - Vineland
Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral

8255 Sunland Blvd, Sun Valley

Avg 4.5 (702 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill

8383 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Sun Valley

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
More about WaBa Grill
