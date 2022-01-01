Sun Valley restaurants you'll love
WRAPS • SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zest Grill House
8823 Sunland Blvd, Sun Valley
|Popular items
|#15 Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$9.49
Ground steak, tomatoes, spiced onions, wrapped in a freshly baked pita bread.
|# 10 Lule Kabob
|$15.99
Ground steak, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.
|# 16 Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$9.49
Marinated thigh meat with Mediterranean spices,lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, garlic sauce.
TACOS
Daniel's Tacos - Vineland
7956 Vineland Ave, Sun Valley
|Popular items
|Asada Fries
|$13.99
Fried to a golden crisp, topped with shredded cheddar, Monterrey jack cheese, choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Classic Burrito
|$7.99
A classic: flour tortilla with rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral
8255 Sunland Blvd, Sun Valley