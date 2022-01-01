Go
Toast

SunBird Restaurant - Horizon Room

Come in and enjoy!

6250 S Sunbird Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

6250 S Sunbird Blvd

Chandler AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Someburros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Taste what happens at 1000 degrees! Enjoy our coal oven pizza, with a thin, crispy crust and premium cheeses and toppings. It's a mouth-watering taste experience!

Fat Willy's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Forum Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston