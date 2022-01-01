Sundae Donuts - Huntington
The Sweet Life
377 New York Ave
Location
377 New York Ave
Huntington NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Grub Shop
💯 GET READY TO GRUB 😋
👉 CONCEPT BY @THEGRUBFATHER @FORKYOUJOHN
❗️FOLLOW & TEXT US FOR UPDATES 631-253-8659
📍OPENING FEBRUARY 2021 IN HUNTINGTON
Tony's Tacos
Italian Taqueria
The Shed Gift Cards
Use Your In The Shed Gift Card at all New York Locations!
Pete's Famous Cheesesteaks
Come in and enjoy!