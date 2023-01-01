Foundry Grill - Foundry Grill
Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
8841 North Alpine Loop Road, Sundance UT 84604
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Graze Craze - 20003 Pleasant Grove, UT
No Reviews
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant