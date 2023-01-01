Owl Bar - Owl Bar
Open today 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
8841 North Alpine Loop Road, Sundance UT 84604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Graze Craze - 20003 Pleasant Grove, UT
No Reviews
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant