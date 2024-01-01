Go
A map showing the location of Sundance Saloon - 5920 RIVERSIDE DRView gallery

Sundance Saloon - 5920 RIVERSIDE DR

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5920 RIVERSIDE DR

PARKER, AZ 85344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am

Location

5920 RIVERSIDE DR, PARKER AZ 85344

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Panarelli's Deli
orange star4.5 • 150
2837 Maricopa Ave Lake Havasu, AZ 86406
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Lounge - Lake Havasu City
orange starNo Reviews
317 Lake Havasu Ave Lake Havasu City 86403 Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
Wild Coffee - 2144 McCulloch Blvd N
orange starNo Reviews
2144 McCulloch Blvd N Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
2097 McCulloch Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant - Lake Havasu City
orange starNo Reviews
141 Swanson Ave,Ste 5 Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
Jersey's American Grill - 2049 Mcculloch Blvd N
orange starNo Reviews
2049 Mcculloch Blvd N Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
Map

More near PARKER

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (37 restaurants)

Buckeye

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sundance Saloon - 5920 RIVERSIDE DR

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston