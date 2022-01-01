Go
Sundance Drive In

4500 Navarre Ave

Popular Items

Bucket$14.00
2-Gallons of Popcorn in a Refillable Commemorative Bucket
Gatorade$3.00
20 oz. Sports Drink
Pizza - Whole$9.00
Fresh, Hot Pizza Whole 12 inch
Large Pop$4.00
32 oz. Pop
1 Chili Dog & Small Fries$5.00
Get a chili dog and French fries for $5 with any drink purchase!
Regular Pop$3.25
22 oz. Pop
Location

4500 Navarre Ave

Oregon OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 11:59 pm
