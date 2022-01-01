Go
Sundara

Delicious Indian Cuisine in Ocean Beach!

1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (457 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Naan$3.25
Veggie Samosas & Chutney$7.25
Two crisp pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas, served with tamarind and mint chutneys. Combine the chutneys for a uniquely Indian flavor.
Vegan when served without mint chutney.
Channa Masala$13.95
Fifteen spices form this complex garbanzo bean curry.
Can be made Vegan on request (please indicate in Notes).
Garlic & Cilantro Naan$4.25
Saag$14.95
Spinach and caramelized onion curry. Choice of Chicken, Vegetables or Paneer (the first choice is included in the price).
Cheese, Garlic & Cilantro Naan$5.25
Spicy Baby Back Ribs$8.50
Pork baby back ribs dry-rubbed with garam masala, slow cooked and glazed with a spicy house-made sauce.
Sesame Naan$3.95
Tikka Masala$14.95
Tomato-based curry with lemon, ginger, herbs and spices. Choice of Chicken, Vegetables or Paneer (the first choice is included in the price).
Mulligatawny Soup
A richly flavored Indian classic. Our chef's favorite dish!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
