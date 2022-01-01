Go
Toast

Sundae Drive Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

468 Highway 35 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buck$2.75
2 oz Hand formed beef patty, grilled with Onions, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Chili and Diced Onions!
Smothered Biscuits & Gravy$5.75
Two freshly made biscuits sliced in half, covered in a homemade sausage cream gravy, Two eggs your way & shredded cheddar cheese
Mother Clucker$6.50
Chicken marinated and deep fried, swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, romaine lettuce & tomatoes on Ciabatta Bread! Served hot with a pickle spear!
Sundae Combo$7.00
2 Classic Sliders with your choice of fries or onion rings and a Shake!
Flybird$6.50
Smoked turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, fresh spinach, red onions, sundried tomatoes and avocado on honey wheat bread
French Fries$3.00
Bird is the Word$6.50
Romaine Spinach mix, fried chicken tenders, shredded cheddar, boiled eggs, tomatoes and bacon
Kids Tenders$4.75
2 breaded chicken tenders, served with a biscuit, a side of cream gravy & your choice of French fries or sweet potato fries.
Macaroni and Cheese$3.00
Ranch$0.50
See full menu

Location

468 Highway 35 South

Port Lavaca TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taiyo Sushi Fusion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
* Notice: Items are cooked to order, consuming raw under-cooked meat or seafood may increase your risks for born illnesses.
Caution :
There maybe small bones or shell in some fresh fish and shellfish. wines and various foods contain sulfites and /or/may be msg. Eating raw foods may cause illness and even death in person with liver disease, cancer, and other chronic illness that waken the immune system. We are not responsible for an individual's allergic reaction to our foods. if you are unsure of your risk, please consult your physicians.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston