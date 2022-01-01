Go
Sunday Vinyl is a lively European inspired wine bar featuring a full menu and curated vinyl.

FRENCH FRIES

Avg 4.7 (64 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1803 16th St Mall

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
