American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Sunday in Brooklyn

Open today 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM

15247 Reviews

$$

348 Wythe Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Maple Cheddar Biscuit$6.00
Ofira's Pita & Hummus$16.00
Grilled Beet Kebab, Woodfired Pita, Chickpea Hummus, Pistachio Tahini, Sumac Yogurt
Cheddar Scramble$21.00
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Whole Wheat Toast, Choice of Side Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, or Chicken Sausage, or Avocado
Chopped Salad*$15.00
Grilled Veggies, Narragansett Feta, 6 Minute Egg, Green Goddess Dressing, Croutons
Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Warm Grain Bowl*$19.00
Brown & Wild Rice, Marinated Cucumbers, Grilled Snap Peas, Pepita Romesco, Kale, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg
Cheese & Egg Sandwich$13.00
Gochujang Aioli, Crispy Potatoes, Cheddar, Brioche
Warm Grain Bowl$19.00
Brown & Wild Rice, Grilled Snap Peas, Spring Radishes, Cucumbers, Pepita Romesco, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg
Chopped Salad$15.00
Grilled Veggies, Narragansett Feta, 6 Minute Egg, Green Goddess Dressing, Croutons
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 1:00 am

Location

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn NY 11211

Directions

