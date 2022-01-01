Go
Sunday Vinyl

Sunday Vinyl is a lively European inspired wine bar featuring a full menu and curated vinyl.

FRENCH FRIES

1803 16th St Mall

Avg 4.7 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Basque Cheesecake$6.00
Steamed Mussels$22.00
6 oz Wild-caught Gulf Shrimp, Field Greens, and Lime.
Roasted Carrots$12.00
Cashews, Plums, Mint
Steak Frites$30.00
Top Sirloin Steak, French Fries, Shishito Peppers
Anchovies and Butter$7.00
House Roll, Cultured Butter
App Chicken Sliders$8.00
Cabbage Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles
Deviled Eggs$5.00
Pickled Mustard Seeds, Crispy Shallots
Flan Parisien$6.00
Pork Burger$18.00
Potato Roll, French Fries, Pickle

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1803 16th St Mall

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

