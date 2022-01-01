Go
Toast

Sundown

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3416 Atlanta Highway • $

Avg 4.5 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Chops$12.99
Fried Green Tomato BLT & Fries$8.50
Chef Salad Reg$10.99
Chicken Breast$12.99
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$2.99
Roast Beef$12.99
Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.99
Ranch$0.50
Catfish$12.99
Garrett's Big Breakfast 4 Eggs$10.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3416 Atlanta Highway

Montgomery AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wharf Casual Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chappy's Deli

No reviews yet

Chappy's Deli is your locally owned deli, offering full-service and fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with fresh, quality ingredients and great value. We're glad you stopped by.

Pine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston