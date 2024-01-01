Go
A map showing the location of Sundown II - 3300 Old Seward HwyView gallery

Sundown II - 3300 Old Seward Hwy

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3300 Old Seward Hwy

Anchorage, AK 99503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3300 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage AK 99503

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresh Bowl Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
545 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite A Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Peppercinis Catering - 239 E 26th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
239 E 26th Avenue Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Spenards Grinds
orange starNo Reviews
3208 Spenard Road Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
sothai restaurant - 2602 Spenard Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Spenard Rd Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Mission Coffee - 1741 West Northern Lights
orange starNo Reviews
1741 West Northern Lights Anchorage, AK 99517
View restaurantnext
Tent City Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
343 West 6th Avenue Anchorage, AK 99501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anchorage

Ryuu Bowl
orange star4.6 • 188
1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Anchorage

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Juneau

No reviews yet

Lynden

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sundown II - 3300 Old Seward Hwy

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston