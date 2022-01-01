Go
Sunflour Bakeshop

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

3131 Route 38

Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tandycake$3.75
A Sunflour Signature! A layer of vanilla cake, topped with a layer of peanut butter coated in dark chocolate. Our take on the Tasty cake!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake$2.75
Chocolate cupcake filled with peanut butter, topped with peanut butter buttercream, a ganache drip and a mini peanut butter cup.
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
Best of South Jersey 2019! A cinnamon roll topped with a heaping scoop of cream cheese icing. Best served warm!
Baked Soft Pretzels with side of spicy cheese sauce$3.25
Cookie Dough$2.75
Vanilla cupcake filled with cookie dough. Topped with cookie dough buttercream and a ganache drip.
Funfetti Cupcake$2.75
Rainbow sprinkles baked into our vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and some sprinkles, of course!
Cookies n' Cream Cupcake$2.75
Chocolate cupcake topped with a layer of ganache and cookies and creme buttercream.
Unbaked Cinnamon Rolls$3.00
Cinnamon Rolls prepared and frozen so that you can bake them fresh at home. Cream cheese icing included.
Vanilla w/ Vanilla Buttercream Cupcake$2.75
Our signature vanilla cake topped with our signature vanilla buttercream. Sometimes simple is the best!
Red Velvet Cupcake$2.75
Traditional red velvet cake topped with cream cheese icing.
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

3131 Route 38, Mount Laurel NJ 08054

Directions

