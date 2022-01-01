Go
Toast

Sunflower Eatery

At Sunflower Eatery, we strive for consistent, exceptional, and timely service for your quick breakfast and lunch breaks. We prep all menus items in house. Most popular features include our Quesadilla, Roast Beef Philly, Southwestern Rice Bowl, and fresh Chef Salads.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4 Independence Point • $$

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)

Popular Items

Adluh Mill Grits Bowl$2.50
Adluh Mills Grits with your choice of sautéed toppings.
Southwestern Rice Bowl$7.40
Brown rice and black beans topped with diced chicken, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, and Chipotle Ranch
Coffee from Methodical Coffee$2.25
Fries$2.00
Chicken Tender Wrap$7.40
Coke Fountain Drink$1.48
Chicken Quesadilla$7.40
Turkey Bacon Club$7.40
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Pickles, and Mayo on Toasted Sourdough
Breakfast Potato Bowl$4.95
Fried diced potatoes with your choice of sautéed toppings.
Omelet/Scramble$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4 Independence Point

Greenville SC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:35 am, 10:45 am - 2:05 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

We can't wait to meet you! We are a certified organic juice and smoothie bar, offering superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices pressed in-house, and more!

Brixx Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The HabiTap

No reviews yet

A taphouse & eatery that serves feel good food and an extensive craft list of beer/wine. HabiTap also has retail beer & wine!

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

No reviews yet

Served hot since 2006!
Quality, made from scratch southern food. Meat and veggies, along with fresh salads, desserts and specials of the day! Banquet room and catering available!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston