Sunflower Smoothie Cafe

Peace. Love. Smoothies.
A cozy cafe offering smoothies, smoothie bowls, toasts, fresh, local coffee, exciting drinks, healthy snacks (lots of paleo and gluten free choices) and more! Come on in and say hello!

208 College Highway, Suite C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grain-free Blueberry Pancake Bawlz$2.00
Almonds, Flax Seeds, Strawberries, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Local Honey, Oats, Pink Salt, Vanilla.
The Lucky Leprechaun (20 oz. only)$9.50
Milk of choice, banana, vanilla ice cream, organic peppermint flavor, pure vanilla extract; topped with whipped cream and St. Paddy's day sprinkles!
Pot 'o Gold Smoothie Bowl$11.00
Let go of me lucky charms! A smoothie bowl base made up of your milk of choice, banana, mango, pineapple, honey, and green spirulina; topped with banana, bluebs, Irish Charms cereal (naturally sweetened and colored!) and a sprinkle 'o gold (bee pollen) Slainte!
The 'Cado (2 slices)$8.25
Toast with smashed avocado and Himalayan pink salt, or, everything but the bagel seasoning.
Cawfee Tawk (20 oz.)$8.50
Cold Brew, Maple Syrup, Banana, Peanut Butter, Milk, Cacao
Strawberrylicious (20 oz.)$8.50
Strawberries, Banana, Milk, Honey
Mother of Dragons$9.50
Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Mango, Banana, Milk
Blue Moon$9.50
Blue Spirulina, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Milk
Beyoncai$9.50
Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Banana, Milk
The 'Cado (1 slice)$4.50
Toast with smashed avocado and Himalayan pink salt, or, everything but the bagel seasoning.
Location

Southwick MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

