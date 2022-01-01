Go
  • Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

Austin's original Sunflower Restaurant from 2000-2016 is back! Same amazing recipes prepared by the same kitchen team. We love seeing familiar faces, how we have missed y'all!

6001 West Parmer Lane

Popular Items

Goi Cuon - Spring Rolls$5.95
Garlic shrimp and pork rolled in fresh rice paper with lettuce, mint, and rice noodles. Dipped in peanut sauce.
Hu Tieu Xao Cong Lon - Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles$14.95
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with, Cai Lan Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, and scallions in garlic sauce.
Bo Luc Lac - Shaken Beef$18.95
Tender buttery beef cubes cooked over a high flame with lemongrass, onions, and garlic spices. Served over lettuce and tomatoes with a side of salt & pepper lime dipping sauce.
Pho Ga - Chicken Pho$12.95
Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with hand-pulled white meat. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.
Pho Bo - Beef Pho$12.95
Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with tender beef brisket, meatballs, and thinly sliced steak. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.
Banh Xeo - Vietnamese Crepe$14.95
Crispy crunchy savory crepe made from rice and turmeric flours stuffed with mung bean, onions, and bean sprouts. Served as lettuce wraps with fresh herbs and house dipping sauce with chilli and pickled carrots.
Com Chien - Sunflower Fried Rice$13.95
Garlic fried jasmine rice with carrot strips, egg, scallions, and onions.
Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls on Vermicelli$10.95
Rice vermicelli noodle bowls topped with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, Imperial rolls, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.
Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls$5.95
Southern-style rolls stuffed with minced pork and shrimp. Served with lettuce and house dipping sauce.
Bun Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Stir-fry Vermicelli$13.95
Lemongrass stir-fry on top of vermicelli bowls filled with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.
See full menu

Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
