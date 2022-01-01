Go
Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike • $$

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)

Popular Items

Sunflower Cali$7.95
Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Radishes, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread
Salad & Sandwich$9.95
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
Buffalo Chickpea$9.50
Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)
Breakfast Sandwich$3.75
Build your own Vegan Breakfast sandwich! With choices like Tofu "Bacon", breakfast "Sausage", and our Just Egg patty!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
BBQ Sandwich$9.99
Our Traditional BBQ, straight from the Café (a Soy Protein, now Gluten-Free!), Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Kale Caesar$9.50
Kale & Romaine Blend, Toasted Chickpeas, Garlicky Croutons, Caper "Caesar" Dressing
Blueberry Crumble Muffin$4.25
Banh Mi$9.95
Vietnamese Marinated Tofu, Pickled Vegetables, Fresh Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Hoagie Roll (contains soy)
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2414 Lebanon Pike

Nashville TN

Sunday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

