Sunflower Bakehouse
Come in and enjoy!
2414 Lebanon Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2414 Lebanon Pike
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tennfold
Welcome to the Fold!
Nectar Urban Cantina
Fresh-Healthy-Happy
Troll House Cottage
Local Curiosities and Fare
Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson
We are located where the Becker's Bakery was for over 50 years