Email unit318slcb@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

100 Worcester St.

Popular Items

DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
Individual 12" Cheese Pizza. Additional Toppings available.
20oz SMARTWATER$2.19
GATORADE
DAILY SOUP SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
DEEP RIVER CHIPS
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
CAFE LATTE
ROASTED TURKEY BLT$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
Location

100 Worcester St.

Wellesley Hills MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
